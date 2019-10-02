MANILA, Philippines – What can Sandara Park not do?

The former 2NE1 member posted on Tuesday, October 1, a video of her dance cover of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." She collaborated with 1MILLION Dance Studio's Lia Kim for the dance cover.

Fans, of course, could not get enough of the Korean idol's cover. "She can do everything. Singing, dancing, acting, hosting, playing instruments. She keeps learning and learning and getting better. You can see it on her. Shes working hard to be her best," said one user.

Sandara Park or "Dara," debuted in 2009 as a member of the world-famous Korean girl group 2NE1. Before finding international success, however, Sandara was a local sensation in the Philippines. She won the first iteration of ABS-CBN's Star Circle Quest in 2004.

2NE1 has since disbanded. Sandara continues to enjoy a prolific career both in the Philippines and abroad. – Rappler.com