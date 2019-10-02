MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, October 1, MTV Europe Music Awards announced on their website that Filipino singer-songwriter Moire dela Torre is part of this year's Best Southeast Asian Act nominees.

MTV Asia shared the news on Twitter on the same day, to which the 25-year-old musician replied with a "No wayyy, thank you so much, MTV Asia!"

NO WAYYY THANK YOU SO MUCH @MTVASIA https://t.co/piNYhIUrf4 — Moira Dela Torre (@moirarachelle4) October 1, 2019

Indonesia's Rich Brian, Singapore's Jasmine Sokko, Thailand's Jannine Weigel, Vietnam's Suboi, and Malaysia's Yuna are among the Southeast Asian Act nominees.

Winners of the online vote will be awarded during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony on November 3 in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

Sarah Geronimo won the award back in 2016, while James Reid bagged it the following year in 2017. – Rappler.com