MANILA, Philippines – American media sensation Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have reportedly taken a break from their relationship of two years. Kylie and Travis are parents to a 1-year-old, Stormi Webster.

Quoting sources, gossip site TMZ said on Tuesday, October 1 that they've both been trying to "make the relationship work for a while now," but decided weeks ago to split up in the meantime while still sharing equal custody of Stormi.

Another report from US Weekly said that the two have been "on and off at various times throughout their relationship" and this break isn't considered a "full breakup to either of them." An E! News report said that the split was due to a "difference in priorities."



"Self-made" billionaire Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, began dating in 2017 after meeting at a Coachella festival. In February 2018, the couple welcomed the birth of their first daughter, Stormi. – Rappler.com