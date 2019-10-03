MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jennylyn Mercado will star as Dingdong Dantes' leading lady in the upcoming Pinoy adaptation of Descendants of the Sun. She will play the role of Dr Maxine.

In the Korean version, the name of the character is Kang Mo-yeon, played by Song Hye-kyo.

The news was revealed during the telecast of 24 Oras on Thursday, October 3.

In the interview, Jennylyn said she did not expect to be chosen because she was still taping for her other show, Love You Two.

"Kaya ako parang alanganin na rin ako. Hindi ko na rin alam kung sino ba. Baka hindi nga ako," she said. (That's why I also hesitated. I was not sure who it was going to be. It might not also be me.)

Jennylyn is now preparing for her role as a doctor. As a fan of the Korean version, she has also been studying how Song Hye-kyo played the role.

"Kailangan kong maghabol kasi kakatapos ko lang ng isang soap tapos talon pa ako sa isang character. So medyo mahirap, medyo challenging para sa akin."

(I need to catch up because I just finished one soap and now I'm jumping into another character. It's hard, it's very challenging for me.)

Right after the announcement, Jennylyn took to Instagram to formally announce her participation in the show.

"Hi everyone. Minsan lang ako mag-post about my projects and hindi ko mapigilan ang sarili ko (I rarely post about my projects but I could not help myself with this one). I am super happy to portray Dr Maxine dela Cruz of Descendants of The Sun, the Philippine adaptation. When I heard they started taping already and preparing for the soap, ako din na-curious kung sino nga ang napili para sa role (I got curious who they chose for the role). When I learned that it was me, I was overwhelmed with gratitude for GMA's trust and also pressured since I know how big this project is. I promise I would do everything to give justice to the role. I won't let you all down. Pangako."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@mercadojenny) on Oct 3, 2019 at 4:55am PDT

This is the first time Jennylyn will be Dingdong's leading lady. She previously hosted StarStruck with the actor, and appeared as Lira in the original Encantadia series, where Dingdong played Ybrahim, Lira's father.

Dingdong for his part welcomed Jennylyn, saying that he's already practicing to do one of the most famous scenes of the show.

Pinapractice ko na ang cellphone flip para sa first scene namin. #JENNYLYNMercadoIsDrMaxine #DOTSPh pic.twitter.com/pvl4tc6bsE — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) October 3, 2019

It was announced last April that Dingdong will play the role of Captain Lucas or Big Boss. In the Korean drama, the character's name is Yoo Si-jin, played by Song Joong-ki.

Rocco Nacino and Jasmine Curtis-Smith are also part of the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine (@jascurtissmith) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:41pm PDT

Descendants of the Sun first aired in the Philippines back in 2016. The show, which became a big hit, starred Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who later became a real-life couple and got married in October 2017. The two, however, divorced last June. – Rappler.com