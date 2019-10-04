Bruley, ‘Queer Eye’s’ beloved French bulldog, dies
MANILA, Philippines – Bruley, Queer Eye’s goodest boy, has died. He was 10 years old.
The French bulldog who appeared on Netflix’s hit makeover show suffered a heart attack, according to his owner, Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva, who wrote about Bruley’s death on his official Instagram account.
“Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most,” she said, posting a photo of her holding Bruley.
View this post on Instagram
My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything. I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most. I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life. My best friend and boyfriend held us both. He gave me more than I could have ever given him, and I was able to thank him for allowing me to be his mom. He chose me. We got to experience so much together; he loved traveling on planes and looking out the window! He was the ultimate copilot in the car when he wasn’t dangerously sprawled out across my lap as I drove. He was so very loved by my family and friends and even “non dog people.” He mastered the “jump kiss,” and I always had to explain to people that he wouldn’t buy you dinner first, he just went in for the full make-out. In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here. I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next. I’ve realized, I don’t want to stop sharing the best of Bru. I also want to show you a little of what it was like the last few months dealing with an ailing dog in heart failure as more and more dogs are being diagnosed with the same issues. I was so close to completing Bru’s website with long-awaited merch. I’ll get there in time. I’ve also been exploring non-profit opportunities and getting involved in bulldog rescue. There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realized. (Cont. below)
Queer Eye's official Twitter account also bid goodbye to Bruley, saying “RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy.”
RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on pic.twitter.com/gL4bf4RCGp— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 3, 2019
The show’s interior design expert Bobby Berk posted his own tribute to Bruley on Instagram saying, “You were the best little sidekick we could have had.”
View this post on Instagram
RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU #bruleybru #queereye
Antoni Porowski, the show’s food and drinks guru, bid goodbye to Bruley on his Instagram stories. “Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one,” he said.
Bruley, who often appeared towards the end of each episode whenever the Fab 5 gathered in their loft, became part of Queer Eye in its third season. – Rappler.com