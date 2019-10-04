MANILA, Philippines – Bruley, Queer Eye’s goodest boy, has died. He was 10 years old.

The French bulldog who appeared on Netflix’s hit makeover show suffered a heart attack, according to his owner, Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva, who wrote about Bruley’s death on his official Instagram account.

“Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most,” she said, posting a photo of her holding Bruley.

Queer Eye's official Twitter account also bid goodbye to Bruley, saying “RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy.”

RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on pic.twitter.com/gL4bf4RCGp — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 3, 2019

The show’s interior design expert Bobby Berk posted his own tribute to Bruley on Instagram saying, “You were the best little sidekick we could have had.”

Antoni Porowski, the show’s food and drinks guru, bid goodbye to Bruley on his Instagram stories. “Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one,” he said.

Bruley, who often appeared towards the end of each episode whenever the Fab 5 gathered in their loft, became part of Queer Eye in its third season. – Rappler.com