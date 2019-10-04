MANILA, Philippines – James Reid and Nancy McDonie of Korean pop group Momoland are set to star in a TV series called Soulmate.

The show will be produced by Dreamscape and directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who also directed James and girlfriend Nadine Lustre in the teleseryes On The Wings of Love and Till I Met You.

No other details have been given but Dreamscape posted some photos of the story conference that happened on Friday, October 4.

Soulmate is the latest project of James following his stint as judge for Idol Philippines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:36am PDT

Korean group Momoland also formally signed a contract with ABS-CBN. The ladies were formally welcomed to the ABS-CBN compound by the network's bosses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamscape Entertainment (@dreamscapeph) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:37am PDT

Momoland is known for the viral "Bboom Bboom" dance. The group has previously visited the country for shows and has also been signed as an endorser of Frontrow, a company known for its wellness, health, and beauty products. —Rappler.com