MANILA, Philippines – James Reid may have left Viva Artists Agency, but he assured fans he will stay a Kapamilya.

In a statement released by James’ legal team at Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices and published on Push, the actor thanked his friends and colleagues at ABS-CBN for contributing to his showbiz success.

The statement then said that James “will continue to dedicate his media activities exclusively to the network.”

If that isn’t enough to reassure his supporters that James isn’t leaving the network, it was recently announced that James will be starring in an ABS-CBN teleserye opposite K-pop star Nancy McDonie of Momoland.

According to the statement, the actor “is now looking forward to the challenge of forging his own path in the entertainment industry” with his own record label Careless Music, and his own management company, Reid Entertainment.

Aside from the teleserye, his upcoming projects include expanding Carless Music and promoting their artists. The statement also mentioned that the spinal injuries he sustained while training for Pedro Penduko are now healing, and he will be “in a position to renew his screen activities in the not-too-distant future.”

The actor also acknowledged the support from his fans, as the statement said “James expresses his utmost gratitude to this loyal band of brothers and sisters.”

James had earlier reassured his fans that his departure from Viva will not affect his relationship with girlfriend and loveteam partner Nadine Lustre, who continues to be under the agency’s management. – Rappler.com