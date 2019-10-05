PH stars, friends say goodbye to Tony Mabesa
MANILA, Philippines – Veteran Filipino actor Tony Mabesa passed away late Friday, October 4, and friends and fans from the entertainment and theater industry have been paying their heartfelt tributes online since then, thanking the Rainbow Sunset actor for his indelible impact on Philippine cinema and the arts.
Metro Manila Film Festival spokesperson Noel Ferrer confirmed Mabesa's passing to Rappler, saying: “We have sent our condolences privately to the family and friends to Sir Tony Mabesa. We really mourn his death and thank him for his invaluable contribution to the arts and culture community and to our industry.”
Joanna Ampil
Our MMFF Best Supporting actor of 2018, Sir Tony Mabesa, may you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xDeB0ro05o— Joanna Ampil (@JoannaAmpil) October 4, 2019
Floy Quintos
Ogie Alcasid
Sir Tony Mabesa has just passed away. Truly he is the “lion of the theater”. I remember during my short “theater” stint in UP, he was always ready to mentor us young aspiring actors and stage people. Always a pro on the movie set and a “brod” of my Father during their college days. I read once that he was so devastated to hear about Tito Eddie Garcia’s passing. Now, in heaven they are rejoicing and in peace. Thank you sir Tony for the wisdom and the inspiration. My deepest sympathies to his loved ones. #riptonymabesa
Lea Salonga
Rest In Peace, Tony Mabesa.— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) October 4, 2019
Paco Evangelista
Probably the only photo I have with Direk Tony Mabesa back in 2009 during our production of The Micer for his master class. Payapang paglalakbay Sir. Tony. #RIPTonyMabesa pic.twitter.com/bnjGMP3hAd— paco evangelista (@pacoevangelista) October 4, 2019
Nick Deocampo
Ana Abad Santos
Sir Tony Mabesa I am so sorry! Not of your passing but of me not letting you know how valuable uou were. You were one one of the few who always made me feel special.I Love You. It is my loss not yours. Congratulations to a life well lived— Ana Abad Santos (@AnaAbadSantos) October 4, 2019
This great man inspired me like nothing else. And I never told him. #RIP #TonyMabesa #riptonymabesa https://t.co/9YRBzmM7Qh— Ana Abad Santos (@AnaAbadSantos) October 4, 2019
Frances Makil-Ignacio
The last time I was onstage with you, you gave me a really huge lozenge because you always were sweet like that. I love you Ninong. You really took the Ninong card to heart with all of us. You took the father-mentor card to heart with all of us. Thank you God for bringing him into this world and into my life. Go with God, Ninong! #MabesaBabes #tonymabesa
