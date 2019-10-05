MANILA, Philippines – Veteran Filipino actor Tony Mabesa passed away late Friday, October 4, and friends and fans from the entertainment and theater industry have been paying their heartfelt tributes online since then, thanking the Rainbow Sunset actor for his indelible impact on Philippine cinema and the arts.

Metro Manila Film Festival spokesperson Noel Ferrer confirmed Mabesa's passing to Rappler, saying: “We have sent our condolences privately to the family and friends to Sir Tony Mabesa. We really mourn his death and thank him for his invaluable contribution to the arts and culture community and to our industry.”

Joanna Ampil

Our MMFF Best Supporting actor of 2018, Sir Tony Mabesa, may you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xDeB0ro05o — Joanna Ampil (@JoannaAmpil) October 4, 2019

Floy Quintos

Ogie Alcasid

Lea Salonga

Rest In Peace, Tony Mabesa. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) October 4, 2019

Paco Evangelista

Probably the only photo I have with Direk Tony Mabesa back in 2009 during our production of The Micer for his master class. Payapang paglalakbay Sir. Tony. #RIPTonyMabesa pic.twitter.com/bnjGMP3hAd — paco evangelista (@pacoevangelista) October 4, 2019

Nick Deocampo

Ana Abad Santos

Sir Tony Mabesa I am so sorry! Not of your passing but of me not letting you know how valuable uou were. You were one one of the few who always made me feel special.I Love You. It is my loss not yours. Congratulations to a life well lived — Ana Abad Santos (@AnaAbadSantos) October 4, 2019

This great man inspired me like nothing else. And I never told him. #RIP #TonyMabesa #riptonymabesa https://t.co/9YRBzmM7Qh — Ana Abad Santos (@AnaAbadSantos) October 4, 2019

Frances Makil-Ignacio

– Rappler.com