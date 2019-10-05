MANILA, Philipines — Actor Aga Muhlach took to Instagram on Saturday, October 5, to pay tribute to his aunt Amalia Fuentes, who died at the age of 79 years old.

Aga's father Alvaro "Cheng" Muhlach, who died in 2018 was Amalia's younger brother.

In his tribute, Aga wrote how his aunt, dubbed as the "Elizabeth Taylor of the Philippines," started it all for the family.

"You started it all for us. You have taught me so much in life. You were an inspiration. You treated me like your son. I’m at a loss for words," Aga said.

"Go rest now. I know for sure that you are the happiest right now for you are at peace and most specially, reunited with ate Liezl. My growing up years was spent with you, tita. All my weekends, summer vacations, our trips to Baguio, in Tali, in the States. Lahat na... Huling paalam, tita. Rest In Peace. You are with our creator now. Rest in HIS embrace. My dad, my mom, you ( my 2nd mom, Ate Liezl who’s always been a sister to me. I miss you all. I will miss you all forever."

Amalia was one of the country's top actresses of her time under Sampaguita Pictures. She suffered a stroke back in 2015 in South Korea and has since kept a low profile, only making a few appearances in showbiz events.

It was early Saturday morning when her grandson Alfonso Martinez confirmed her death. — Rappler.com