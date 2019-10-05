MANILA, Philippines – Philippine cinema lost one of its greats on October 5 with the death of actress Amalia Fuentes at age 79.

In the wake of her passing, celebrities paid tribute to Fuentes. Among them were members of her family – many of whom were actors themselves.

In a touching message on Instagram, her nephew Aga Muhlach said: “You started it all for us. You have taught me so much in life. You were an inspiration.”

Another nephew, former child star Niño Muhlach, posted a video of his son Alonzo serenading Fuentes with a song.

Fuentes’ son-in-law, actor Albert Martinez posted several photos of the actress, including one with her daughter, Albert’s late wife Liezl, who died in 2015. In the caption he simply wrote “Amalia Fuentes 1940-2019 Rest In Peace.”

Martinez’s children, Alfonso, Alyanna, and Alissa, who announced their grandmother’s death, also posted their own tributes on their social media accounts.

Alyanna and Alissa shared old photos of Fuentes with their mother, saying that the two women are now reunited.

Musical theater star Lea Salonga offered her condolences to Fuentes’ family, saying “Rest in Peace, Tita Nena.”

Eat Bulaga! host Ruby Rodriguez mourned both Fuentes and theater veteran Tony Mabesa, who died a few hours before Fuentes, late on October 4.

Dancer and host Regine Tolentino sent her love to Fuentes’ family, and described her as “one of the queens of Philippine cinema.”

– Rappler.com