MANILA, Philippines – Grammy-nominated vocalist Sia took to Twitter on Friday, October 4 to speak up about her physical health, revealing her battle with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a neurological disease that causes chronic pain.

"Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos," the Australian singer-songwriter said.

Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is fucking hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone. — sia (@Sia) October 4, 2019

She followed with a statement of empathy and encouragement, telling "those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going."

The 43-year-old Sia admitted that "life is fucking hard" and "pain is demoralizing" but comforted her fans with the fact that "[they're] not alone."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ehlors-Danlos syndrome is a neurological disorder that cauces chronic pain and affects the connective tissues in your skin, joints, and blood vessel walls. This causes extreme fatigue, overly-flexible joints, and stretchy, fragile, easily-wounded skin.

In 2018, Sia opened up about her past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, sharing in September 2018 that she was "eight years sober" then.

Eight years sober today.

I love you, keep going.

You can do it. — sia (@Sia) September 11, 2018

Sia is the power voice behind hit songs "Titanium," "Chandelier," "Cheap Thrills," "Elastic Heart." She is known for covering her face with a wig during performances, due to maintaining privacy and avoiding physical criticism from the press. – Rappler.com