MANILA, Philippines — The family of rapper Francis Magalona took to their social media accounts to remember Francis on what would have been his 55th birthday last Friday, October 4.

The rapper died on March 6, 2009. (READ: Pia Magalona remembers husband Francis on 10th death anniversary)

On Instagram, Maxene Magalona posted a photo of her dad holding a cake with the caption: "Enjoy life. Eat cake Happy birthday, Pop."

Saab Magalona, meanwhile, posted a photo of her husband, Jim Baccaro, and their two kids.

"It would have been pop’s 55th birthday today! I remember him every single day through my husband who shares a lot of his best traits, through Pancho who has his kilay, and through Vito who has his cheeks (hehe). It’s been 10 years without him but his legacy will live on forever."

Elmo Magalona posted a long tribute to his dad saying: "Look up to the sky and tell me, what do you see. I see Fifty-five stars formed to make tonight come alive, effortlessly staying alive, til they all have to go back home to get their well deserved rest."



"Happy birthday Papa your people your energy and your message are all still alive in our minds and hearts. Love from all of us down here looking up to you, That will never change."

Francis' wife Pia – who is also turning 55 – also remembered the OPM legend.

"Today would’ve been your 55th bday, and I’m turning 55 in two days too. We had one of the best team-ups and although I miss you in the flesh, you’re just always in my heart. We spent a great many years together and raised eight beautiful children while on a roller coaster ride through life. Cheers and LOVE to you, Mr Scientist! Happy Birthday to us."

Pia also shared a photo of the family visiting Francis' grave, where they celebrated mass for him.

Francis was considered the country's top rapper of his time. Before his death, he was part of the noontime show Eat Bulaga. — Rappler.com