MANILA, Philippines — Formers members of the variety and talent show That's Entertainment got together Saturday, October 5 at a restaurant in Quezon City to celebrate their late mentor German Moreno's birthday, which was October 4.

German, or Kuya Germs as he's known in Philippine showbiz, died on January 8, 2016.

Some of the members who came for the reunion include Tina Paner, Sharmaine Arnaiz, Ramon Christopher, Assunta de Rossi, Ian Veneracion, Vina Morales, Jennifer Sevilla, and Patricia Javier.

The party was also a celebration for Isko Moreno, who won the mayoral race in Manila earlier this year.

John Nite and Kuya Germs' son Federico were present, as well as former That's Entertainment talent coordinator Carmelites Rigonan.

That's Entertainment was a variety show that aired in 1986 and is credited for launching the career of many stars during the late '80s and '90s. —Rappler.com