MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati announced they'll be tying the knot some time in March 2020 in Manila.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Sunday, October 6. Prior to the announcement, the two appeared on ASAP Natin To.

"We're happy to announce that we are finally getting married on March 2020 here in Manila and we're looking forward to that day," Richard said.

The two said details will be revealed in the coming months.

When asked why March, Sarah told the media: "We chose March because we got engaged in March. Kai was born in March... March is a very special month for us so we felt March would be right to get married."

"Parang everything aligned. When we were checking the dates, when we were checking availabilities, everything, parang everything aligned for March. So we decided, let's do it in March," Richard said.

The couple's kids will be part of the entourage, according to Sarah.

The two confirmed their engagement back in 2017 on It Takes Gutz to be A Gutierrez. — Rappler.com