MANILA, Philippines — Maja Salvador won the Best Actress award for her role in Wildflower at the Asia Contents Awards in Busan, South Korea on Sunday, October 6.

Maja attended the event with her boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.

In her speech, Maja thanked the people behind the show.

"Playing Ivy Aguas and Lily Cruz was a great challenge and a pleasure for me as an actor. To paint an honest picture of what she went through knowing that viewers emphatized, cheered and from time to time, hate her for her choices.

"It was an honor to be trusted with this role by our network, ABS-CBN, and the whole team of Wildflower head by direk Ruel Agbayani," she said.

"I share this recognition to all my brilliant colleagues in the show most especially to the veteran genius Mr Tirso Cruz III, who upped my game and encouraged me when I thought I had nothing more to give."

She also thanked Star Magic for taking care of her career.

The award is special for Maja, who celebrated her birthday on October 5.

On Instagram, she posted: "Thank You #AsiaContentsAwards and #BIFF201 Congratulations Team Wildflower. Wala ako dito sa Busan ngayon kung hindi dahil sa inyong lahat. This award is ours. Masaya ako na nakapagbigay tayo ng karangalan para sa Industriya natin sa Pilipinas." (I won't be here in Busan if weren't for all of you. This award is ours. I'm happy to give honor to our industry in the Philippines.)

"Salamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa akin. Kayo ang inspirasyon ko para ibigay lagi ang best ko. Mahal ko kayo. Indeed!!! Happy Birthday To Me!!! Thank You Lord Iba ka!!!" (Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me. You are my inspiration why I give my best in everything. I love you all. Indeed happy birthday. Thank you Lord!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJA (@iammajasalvador) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

—Rappler.com