MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ana Capri confirmed that she's pregnant. On Monday, October 7, she posted a photo of her growing baby bump with husband Dave.

"I love you both :)" she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #newmum.

View this post on Instagram I love you both :) #newmum A post shared by Anacapri (@the_anacapri) on Oct 7, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

The actress announced that she married Dave in Australia early this year. She's made it a point to keep her husband's last name to herself for his privacy.

Ana rose to fame in the mid '90s when she appeared in movies such as Pila Balde, which earned her acting awards. She later went on to star in teleseryes and movies and was recently seen in the show Ngayon at Kailanman. — Rappler.com