MANILA, Philippines – Iron-Man star Robert Downey Jr. acknowledged director Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel movies not being considered "cinema" during a radio interview with Howard Stern on the Sirius XM show on Monday, October 7.

The conversation began when radio personality Stern asked RDJ about his Marvel Cinematic Universe experience.

"According to Scorsese, it's not cinema," RDJ cheekily replied. "I gotta take a look at that, you know?"

"I mean, it plays in theaters," he added.

Scorsese compared Marvel films to a "theme park," considering how well-made they are, with actors giving their best performances. To this, RDJ simply said that he appreciated the Taxi Driver director's opinion.

"I think it’s like anything, we need all of the different perspectives so we can come to center and move on."

“Were you insulted when he said it’s not cinema? That somehow Iron Man isn’t cinema? It is cinema to me," Stern asked RDJ.

“I mean look, it’d be like saying Howard Stern isn’t radio. It makes no sense to say it," Downey said.

He went on to praise the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its impact on worldwide cinema and its commercial success.

“There’s a lot to be said for how these genre movies — and I was happy to be part of the ‘problem’ if there is one — denigrated the era, the art form, of cinema," he said.

"And, by the way, when you come in like a stomping beast and you eliminate the competition in such a demonstrative way, it’s phenomenal.” – Rappler.com