MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda shares on social media a letter addressed to his wife, actress Neri Naig.

In the "love letter," Chito described Neri by saying: "She's beautiful, she's smart, she's sweet, she's kind, she's caring and considerate, she's patient, forgiving, and most importantly, she's mine.”

"But this post ain't about her. This post is about me, at kung bakit nya ako minahal (and how she loved me back) hahaha!"

Chito said his wife didn't love him because he was famous or good looking —it was because of how he treated her.

"Alam nyo kung bakit nya ko minahal? (Do you know why she loved me back?) Kasi I'd drive for 3 hours just to spend an hour with her, and travel for another 3 hours going back home.

"At sa one hour na kasama ko sya, papatawanin ko sya at aalaskahin, kukulitin at tatratuhin bilang tropa...pero may kasamang malisya, kasi alam nya na may gusto ako sa kanya."

(And in that hour we’d spend together, I’d make her laugh and tease her. I’d joke around and treat her like my friend… but of course, she knew I liked her.)

He continued: "Make sure that she knows na ayaw mo na 'friends' lang, but always treat her like a friend. Yung totoong friend ha? Dapat para ka nyang daddy, kuya, at bestfriend. Always treat her like a princess, pero dapat kaya mo rin syang kutusan paminsan-minsan!

(Make sure she knows you aren’t interested in just being friends, but always treat her like a friend. A real friend, remember. You should be like her dad, older brother, best friend. Always treat her like a princess but don’t be afraid to be tough on her too.)

"Tinigil ko yung mga kalokohan ko (I stopped all the foolishness), not because she asked me to, but because I wanted her to be in love with someone who was worth loving.”

"I needed to be someone worthy of that love...kasi kung hindi mawawala sya (because she might just walk away)."

Chito ended the letter with a joke, saying that he bought "bagoong na may gayuma sa palengke ng luksuhin, at humingi ako ng magic helmet kay God."

(I bought bagoong with a love potion from the Luksihin market and I asked God for a magic helmet.)

"Ayun...nasira ulo nya. Ngayon, asawa ko na siya." (So she lost her mind. Now, she's my wife.)

The Parokya ni Edgar frontman married Neri in 2014. They have a son together. — Rappler.com