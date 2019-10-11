MANILA, Philippines — It's okay not to be okay.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said there was nothing to be worried about after she opened up about her personal struggles and not feeling "100%" okay in a recent vlog post.

Speaking to reporters at the announcement of her upcoming book for ABS-CBN Publishing on Thursday, October 10, Pia said she recorded the video in March but only uploaded it recently because she first waited for the launch of her YouTube account.

"A lot of people have been asking me about that... I take a lot of the content on my own. I bring a little camera with me and sometimes, I asked someone else to shoot but I usually shoot everything on my own. So what happened with that is I blogged that around March, so it wasn't a recent video. And I just woke up and had a bad day," she said.

The beauty queen said she recorded it partly because she wanted to dispel the notion that she lived a perfect life.

"I was thinking, why don't I share something more real? Because people will think that we're okay all the time. And because I won a beauty pageant a few years ago, then I'm set for life and I'll never have a bad day.... It's just that I wanted to share that sometimes, we wake on the wrong side of the bed," she said.

"I just want to share that it's okay not to be okay sometimes," she said.

New movie, new business

Aside from her upcoming book, her TV show Pia's Postcards, and other engagements, Pia is working on a movie with Vhong Navarro under ABS-CBN Films' Black Sheep.

"Right now we're still trying to finish the movie with Vhong. We got pushed back a little bit. It's just something internally that they needed to fix but were tying to finish the movie," she said.

Pia is also set to launch a milk tea business with friends Nina Almoro and Pauleen Luna-Sotto called Bestea.

"November din siya so we're under construction now sa Festival Mall sa Alabang. Hopefully other malls will take us in. Medyo mahirap kumuha pala ng puwesto. But it's a milk tea business that Pauleen, Niña and I thought of one day while having lunch.

(It's going to be open by November so we're under construction at Festival Mall in Alabang. Hopefully, other malls will take us in. It's hard to find a spot. But it's a milk tea business that Pauleen, Niña, and I thought of one day while having lunch.)

She said they were inspired by the booming industry and decided to give it a try. "Kaya abangan n'yo iyan magpapa milk tea din ako," Pia said with a smile.

(So watch out because I'll also be giving out milk tea soon.) —Rappler.com