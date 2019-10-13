MANILA, Philippines —Former MTV VJ and host KC Montero shared on Friday, October 11, photos of his wedding to Stephanie Dods. The two married last September 9 in a simple ceremony in the US.

On Instagram, KC wrote: "They say that every great love has a story, and mine began the day I met Stephanie 5 years ago. When my forever began.

"In the 42 years of my life I’ve made many decisions and at times have felt lost. But every decision, whether right or wrong, has lead me down a unique path that has lead me to her, my wife. On September 9th, 2019, I married my best friend. She’s the person I plan vacations with just to realize that we never really wanted to leave home in the first place, the one person who calls out my shit and brings me back to earth. A person who isn’t afraid to be honest with me and makes me want to be honest with her. She’s the one who loves me more than I’ve ever been loved before and never afraid to show it or feel it.

"She’s the one who picked me up after my father passed, let me cry and at the same time made me strong. She became my reason 'why'.. why I work, why I smile, why I laugh, and why I can finally sleep. The reason why I’m happy to go home after a long day knowing she’s on the other side of that door. Every doubt, every question disappears when I look into her eyes. She is my home. She is my wife."

Stephanie, meanwhile, wrote: "09.09.19 “Meet the Millers.”

It was in 2017 when KC proposed to Stephanie in California.

