MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban will star in the upcoming movie Boldstar to be directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

News of Angelica's casting was confirmed by Project 8, the company which will produce the movie.

The two are frequent collaborators. Angelica and Tonette worked in Beauty in a Bottle and That Thing Called Tadhana.

The movie, which is currently under script development and financing stage, won the CJ Entertainment award at the 22nd Asian Project Market (APM) in Busan, South Korea. In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, producer Bianca Balbuena-Liew said that cash prize will be a big help to start the project. She also said that they are in the process of looking for other collaborators and financiers for the project.



In an interview with Variety, Tonette said the movie will follow the life of boldstars once their careers stagenate. It'll also talk about the struggles of living in a misogynistic society.

The movie is set to begin filming in 2020. —Rappler.com