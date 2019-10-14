MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo is turning 32 and to mark the ocassion, she threw party with friends from the showbiz industry on Sunday, October 13. Bea's actual birthday is on the 17th yet.

Among the celebrities who came to her party were Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana, and Pinoy Big Brother alumna Beatriz Saw. Ian Veneracion and Angel Locsin also dropped by to celebrate.

ABS-CBN executives also came to celebrate with Bea.

As a bonus, Bea released a video of her reciting a poem called "Muli" which she posted on her social media accounts.

The past few months have been challenging for the actress. She found herself in the spotlight after she made vague posts on social media alluding to betrayal and hurt. She later said ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson "ghosted" her. Around the same time, an anonymous Instagram user posted a photo of Gerald and Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto and implied the two were more than friends. Julia later accused Bea of bullying.

Bea did not respond to Julia's allegations and instead has said that she's been taking things "one day at a time" and busy with her next projects. — Rappler.com