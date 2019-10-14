This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star and actress Sulli died on Monday, October 14, according to reports from Korean media.

The actress was 25 years old.

She was found dead by her manager in her home in Seongnam, according to the Korean Herald, quoting police reports.

Sulli debuted as a member of girl group f(x) in 2009. She took a hiatus in 2014, citing physical and mental exhaustion from rumors being spread about her. She eventually left the group in 2015 but remained under contract with SM Entertainment as an actress. – Rappler.com