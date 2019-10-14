MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Michael V on Monday, October 14 to mourned the death of his father Cesar Felix Bunagan.

The Bubble Gang actor posted on Instagram a photo of him holding his father's hand.

"Almighty and merciful God, who hast bestowed upon mankind saving remedies and the gift of everlasting life, look graciously upon us Thy servants and comfort the souls which Thou hast made, that, in the hour of their passing, cleansed from all stain of sin, they may deserve to be presented to Thee, their Creator, by the hands of the holy angels. Through Christ our Lord. Amen," he wrote as the caption.

The actor's friends, including Ogie Alcasid and Ryan Agoncillo, sent their condolence.

In an earlier post on October 5, Michael V asked for prayers on behalf of his father. "Holding on... #PrayersForMyFather," he wrote in the caption of that post.

He recently shared an old photo of his family with the caption: "Bring us back."

—Rappler.com