MANILA, Philippines – Actress Zoe Kravitz has been cast to play Catwoman in the upcoming remake The Batman.

Kravitz will be playing the iconic role alongside Robert Pattinson, who had earlier been announced as Batman in Matt Reeves' take on the comic book superhero.

Variety reported that casting choices had been trimmed down to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez, and Alicia Vikander. Kravitz was eventually cast despite concerns over conflicting schedules with another mega franchise, Fantastic Beasts.

The Batman is set to hit theaters in 2021.

Kravitz, of course, is no stranger to the role. She voiced Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie.

In a 2015 interview with Nylon, Kravitz said she failed to get an audition for a "small role" in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, the Batman series that starred Christian Bale. She was reportedly told that the production wasn't "going urban."

Catwoman has been played by many iconic actresses. The character was played by Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt in the '60s television live-action series and by Lee Meriweather on the big screen in the '60s. Michelle Pfeiffer donned the iconic skin-tight black suit in 1992's Batman Returns, while Halle Berry played Catwoman in the 2004 solo movie.

Anne Hathaway last brought the role to life on the big screen in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

Catwoman is a thief and "occassional hero" in Gotham City. "Motivated partly by her own self interest, partly by the fun of it all, Catwoman has been baffling Gotham City's heroes, both masked and unmasked, from the very beginning," reads DC Comics' official profile on the iconic character.

She's also had a complicated relationship with Batman, with DC Comics noting that "wherever Catwoman goes, Batman is sure to follow, if only to take her down." – Rappler.com