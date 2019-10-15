MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities from the Korean showbiz industry mourned the death of singer and actress Sulli, who died on Monday, October 14.

Sulli, 25, former member of the K-pop group f(x) was found dead by her manager in her home in Seongnam.

Amber Liu, a former f(x) member, announced on Twitter that she'll be suspending some of her activities "due to recent events."

Due to recent events i’ll be putting on hold my upcoming activities. Sorry everyone.



— Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) October 14, 2019

Former Kara member Goo Hara took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend. According to a translation posted on Soompi, Hara wrote: "In that world, I hope Jin Ri does what she wants to do.” Jin-ri is Sulli's birth name.

Another former Kara member, Gyuri, wrote: "A beautiful and cheerful person. It’s difficult to express how I’m feeling in words. I hope the world will become a bit more tolerant to everyone.”

Former Miss A member Jia wrote: "oh no...why"

Actor Hong Suk Chun wished he could have been there for his friend.

U-Kiss member Jun posted on Twitter: "You went through so much… I hope you will not be concerned about anything there and I hope you will be really happy, noona. Rest in peace now.”

너무 고생 많았어요..

거기선 아무 것도 신경 쓰지말고 정말 행복하게 지냈으면 좋겠어요 누나.

— JUN (@JuN97L) October 14, 2019

Actress Ku Hye-sun posted on Instagram: "Sleep well, baby Sulli. I love you.”

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was known for her outspokenness and drive for women's rights, for which she had suffered online bullying and harassment. Sulli was active on social media and recently hosted a TV series where celebrities discussed their experiences with online abuse. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727. The Natasha Goulbourn Foundation can also be reached at 804-4673 and ‎0917-558-4673.