MANILA, Philippines – Nico Bolzico took to social media to share an appreciation post for his wife, actress and artist Solenn Heusaff, who is currently 6 months pregnant.

"It hasn't been an easy journey for us and we still have 3 more months to go, but the love for our baby girl and the support of our loved ones have made us overcome all the obstacles!" he said in the October 14 post that has since gone viral on Facebook. His caption includes a photo of Solenn in a white dress hugging her baby bump.

"Since I met Solenn, I always felt that she was too good for me; but, since she is pregnant, I don’t only feel she is too good for me, but I also feel like the most useless human being on earth," he said.

"If the pregnancy was a band playing, Solenn would be the one directing the band and playing all the instruments while I would be one smashing the cymbals every 30 seconds," he continued.

He said that he thought he knew Solenn, but seeing her pregnant has changed his view of her as a woman: "I didn’t know she could be capable of so much love, but also, I wasn’t aware of her strength."

Addressing his fellow men, particularly soon-to-be-fathers, Nico said "We think we are the stronger gender, but we don’t understand how wrong we are until we see them being pregnant; so we should be 100% there for them to make sure we make ourselves useful if/when they need us."

"Don’t complain, don’t ask questions just do what your woman ask you to do, because you will never be able to do what she is doing for you!" he said.

He ended his post by thanking Solenn: "Bebu, thank you for everything you do for our family every day! I know we are in this together, but you are Batman and I am Robin."

At the end of the post he added the hashtags "#SosBolz," and "#IStillThinkThatDressIsTooShort."

Solenn responded to Nico's post on her own Instagram, posting a similar photo of herself, and included a video of Nico giving her an injection on her belly.

In the caption, she said: "Though it is true women go through a lot of crazy changes during pregnancy, and have to be strong for the family, it wouldnt be 'easy' sailing if you weren't by my side."

"We've had some really emotional days but would have never been able to step a foot out of bed if it hadnt been for your warm embrace even if I could see you were breaking at times," she added.

She also ended her post by thanking Nico: "for everything so far, and for being a trooper and being my personal nurse at home for the daily prickles. Will forever be grateful, in love with you all over again."

"PS: If i am BATMAN, then you are CATWOMAN," she said, adding the hashtag "#6Months."

Solenn and Nico married in France in May 2016. They have been together since 2011. They announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in August. – Rappler.com