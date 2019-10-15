MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Alvir Barretto, the father of actresses Claudine, Marjorie, and Gretchen, has died at age 82.

Claudine posted on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 15, saying: “Never knew I could hurt like this. Goodbye daddy.”

She also posted a video of their family gathered around their dad’s hospital bed. In the caption she wrote, “We luv u dad.”

On September 29, the Barretto family patriarch was rushed to the hospital on his 82nd birthday.

According to a post by his daughter Marjorie, “Right after the blowing of the candles on his cake, he took a nap and fell very ill. My siblings and I rushed him to the nearest hospital, I could say it was the scariest time for us all.”

“After that day, its been a series of ambulance transfer, family meetings, non stop praying, and big family gatherings at the ICU waiting area. All throughout this ordeal, a lot of love and support has been shown to us, most especially to our wonderful Dad,” she said, ending her post by asking for prayers for him.

Miguel Alvir Barretto leaves behind wife Estrella “Inday” Barretto and 7 children: Mito, Michelle, Joaquin, Gia, Gretchen, Marjorie, and Claudine.

With his youngest 3 daughters joining showbiz, he became the patriarch to a famous celebrity clan, which now includes Marjorie’s daughters vlogger Dani, actress Julia, singer Claudia, and Michelle’s son, actor Pocholo. – Rappler.com