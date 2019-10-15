MANILA, Philippines – Jennifer Aniston just opened an Instagram account, and her Friends co-stars were definitely all there for her when she posted her very first 'gram.

The actress, known for playing Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, posted on Tuesday, October 15, a photo with co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

Jennifer is obviously still getting the hang of Instagram – her photo is a single unfiltered grainy selfie – but it was enough to make fans of the show channel their inner Janice and say "OH. MY. GOD."

Friends, which told the story of a group of 6 young adults living in New York City, ran from 1994 to 2004, and is considered by many to be one of the most memorable television shows in recent history.

The show has remained popular even over a decade after it wrapped up, and fans continue to call for a reunion film or series – though both the cast and the showrunners have shut the idea down.

Still, the cast members have famously stayed friends through the years, and have reunited in television events and interviews several times, including in 2016, when they celebrated the 12-year anniversary of the Friends finale. – Rappler.com