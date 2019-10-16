MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee announced on Wednesday, October 17 the last 4 films that will part of the festival in December.

The 4 films are:

Mindanao, starring Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon under Centerstage

Write About Love, starring Rocco Nacino and Yeng Constantino, Joem Bascon and Miles Ocampo under TBA Studios

under TBA Studios 3pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon, starring Coco Martin, Jennylyn Mercado, and Ai-Ai delas Alas under CCM Productions

Culion, starring Iza Calzado, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Meryll Soriano under i Options Ventures Corp

The other 4 films in competition were announced early this year. They are:

Miracle in Cell #7, starring Aga Muhlach and Bela Padilla under Viva Communications, Inc.

Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity, starring Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza under APT Entertainment, Inc/M-ZET Production



Sunod , starring Carmina Villaroel, Mylene Dizon, Susan Africa, and Kate Alejandrino under TEN17P

The Mall, The Merrier, starring Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis under ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc./Viva Films

The announcement of MMFF entries is done in two batches; the first is screened based on submitted scripts while the second is screened based on already finished feature films.

The annual Parade of Stars is scheduled on December 22, and will be hosted by the city of Taguig. — Rappler.com