MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino and former business manager Nicko Falcis “have fairly settled all financial issues and amicably worked out all personal differences,” according to a press statement from Kris’ lawyers, Divina Law.

“To avoid any future misunderstanding, no further statement shall be forthcoming,” the statement said.

Kris posted the statement on her Instagram account, writing in the caption: “Learn from yesterday…like today…but above all, make sure to love tomorrow.”

Kris turned off the comments on the post “to permanently leave this chapter behind, and embrace all that lies ahead for me.”

Kris and Nicko have been embroiled in a legal battle since October 2018, when the actress and media mogul filed a qualified theft complaint against Nicko in 7 cities, alleging that Nicko had been misusing the corporate card she gave him as managing director of Kris’ production company Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP).

Nicko later filed a grave threats case against Kris in January 2019, citing the allleged death threat she made against Nicko in a phone conversation while the latter was abroad.

Kris also filed a cyber libel case against Nicko’s younger brother Jesus Falcis in November 2018.

The statement did not specify which of the cases were settled in Kris and Nicko’s settlement. – Rappler.com