MANILA, Philippines – The Barretto family patriarch Miguel Alvir Barretto died on Tuesday, October 15, leaving his wife, children, and grandchildren in mourning – among them, actress Julia Barretto, who took to social media to express her grief and share memories of her grandfather.

In an October 16 post, Julia wrote "I thought I’ve experienced real pain until yesterday. Nothing compares to this. My heart hurts so much 9/29. It hurts so much."

"9/29" seems to be her term of endearment for her grandfather.

"It will never ever be the same without you but I find peace in knowing that you are now free from all the pain and suffering. Rest well now, 9/29. See you again," she said.

The post included photos and videos of her with Miguel, as well as screenshots of their text exchanges.

In another post, Julia opened up more about the pain she feels as she deals with her loss.

Sharing a photo of her holding her grandfather's hand, she said: "Today I am shut off and numb but in the midst of that I can feel in my heart how broken I am, like drowning; gasping for air, begging for a break from feeling this way."

She continued by offering encouragement to her followers who may be feeling the same way, saying that feeling broken is not a sign of weakness, but strength.

"It takes a real fighter to allow yourself to feel, to let things sink in and hurt. It’s so hard to believe right now but I think there is beauty in trusting and having faith that every part of that pain is leading us to a more beautiful picture, a door waiting to be opened," she said.

She ended her post by addressing her grandfather: "I miss you extra today, 9/29. I wish I could hold your hand in times like this."

Julia's siblings also posted their own tributes to their beloved lolo.

Julia's older sister Dani posted photos of her with her "Pikey" at her wedding in April, and a photo of him meeting her daughter, who was born in September.

"Pikey, all I can say is – Thank you and I love you. Thank you for loving us the way that you did. You were such an amazing grandfather to all of us," she said.

"You made it a point that you had a relationship with all your apos (grandchildren). From the eldest to the youngest apo, we will always have the best stories of you," she said, recalling how he would tell everyone the story of a trip they went on when she was 4.

"It breaks my heart that I will never get the chance to do that with you again. Nevertheless, you gave us the best memories to remember you by. You will always be in my heart, my Pikey. No more pain. Go dance your heart out up there and eat all the vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip pancakes in the world!" she said, "I love you so much, My Pikey! I’ll always be your Bratinela."

Their younger sister Claudia posted a photo of Miguel on her Instagram feed, and shared a childhood photo of him on her Stories.

Their brother Leon also shared his own tribute, saying "Pike, you were a gift from God. You were a blessing to this world."

"You have done nothing but teach your children and grandchildren what genuine love and true kindness really is," he said.

He went on to say how his grandfather made them laugh with his corny jokes, helped strengthen his relationship with their god, and built happy relationships with the people around him.

"Rest well and enjoy paradise Pike. I will continue to love you forever and always," he said.

Dani, Julia, Claudia, and Leon are the children of Marjorie, Miguel's second youngest daughter. – Rappler.com