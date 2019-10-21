IN PHOTOS: All the looks from Star Magic's 2019 Halloween party
MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic's biggest came out – and dressed up – on Sunday, October 20 for the artist management group's 2019 Halloween party.
Stars dressed up as different personalities – ranging from the scariest, the most hilarious, and the most iconic superhero characters.
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo won Best Costume. Kathryn dressed up as Poison Ivy while Daniel arrived wearing a human eye as a face mask. He later removed the head cover to reveal elaborate skull face makeup.
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween
Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil came as the characters from the movie White Chicks. And they went the extra mile – opting for an outfit change after walking the red carpet. They also rightly won the Best Couple award.
Dimples Romana came as Maleficent. She later won the Wow Thhat's Fantastic Costume Award.
Jane de Leon came Lara Croft.
Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber came as characters from One Punch Man.
Janella Salvador came as Marilyn Monroe
Joshua Garcia dressed up as a baseball player
Yen Santos came as Catwoman
Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono
Kira Balinger came as Harley Quinn. She won the Best Female Transformation award.
Kim Chiu was stunning – even when the peg was disheveled
Heaven Peralejo came as Wonder Woman. She went on to win the Sexiest Costume Award.
Gerald Anderson dressed up as an Air Force pilot of sorts
Enzo Pineda came as Beetlejuice and Michelle Vito as the Red Bride. Enzo later won the Best Male Transformation award.
Riva Quenery and Vern Ong dressed as Rey and Kylo Ren – with matching Stormtroopers to boot
Zeus Collins, who dressed up as Dora the Explorer, won the Funniest Costume award.
Gillian Vicencio, who starred in the movie Eerie, won the scariest costume award.
Jane Oineza came as Chun-Li from Street Fighter
Jameson Blake, Donny Panglinan, and Kendru Garcia all came in their own interpretations of Dr Strange.
—Rappler.com