MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic's biggest came out – and dressed up – on Sunday, October 20 for the artist management group's 2019 Halloween party.

Stars dressed up as different personalities – ranging from the scariest, the most hilarious, and the most iconic superhero characters.

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo won Best Costume. Kathryn dressed up as Poison Ivy while Daniel arrived wearing a human eye as a face mask. He later removed the head cover to reveal elaborate skull face makeup.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil came as the characters from the movie White Chicks. And they went the extra mile – opting for an outfit change after walking the red carpet. They also rightly won the Best Couple award.

Dimples Romana came as Maleficent. She later won the Wow Thhat's Fantastic Costume Award.

Jane de Leon came Lara Croft.

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber came as characters from One Punch Man.

Janella Salvador came as Marilyn Monroe

Joshua Garcia dressed up as a baseball player

Yen Santos came as Catwoman

Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Kira Balinger came as Harley Quinn. She won the Best Female Transformation award.

Kim Chiu was stunning – even when the peg was disheveled

Heaven Peralejo came as Wonder Woman. She went on to win the Sexiest Costume Award.

Gerald Anderson dressed up as an Air Force pilot of sorts

Enzo Pineda came as Beetlejuice and Michelle Vito as the Red Bride. Enzo later won the Best Male Transformation award.

Riva Quenery and Vern Ong dressed as Rey and Kylo Ren – with matching Stormtroopers to boot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Oct 20, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

Zeus Collins, who dressed up as Dora the Explorer, won the Funniest Costume award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Oct 20, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Gillian Vicencio, who starred in the movie Eerie, won the scariest costume award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Oct 20, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Jane Oineza came as Chun-Li from Street Fighter

Jameson Blake, Donny Panglinan, and Kendru Garcia all came in their own interpretations of Dr Strange.

—Rappler.com