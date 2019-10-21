MANILA, Philippines – Alissa Martinez, the daughter of actor Albert Martinez with late wife Leizl, married Paulus Reyes in an intimate ceremony in Canada over the weekend.

"Happiest day of my life," wrote Alissa on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Paulus taken by Nice Print Photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alissa Martinez (@alissamartinez) on Oct 18, 2019 at 10:37pm PDT

Dad Albert couldn't help but be emotional over the event. He walked Alissa down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Martinez (@albertmartinezph) on Oct 17, 2019 at 3:30am PDT

"Seeing my Alissa looking so happy and radiant is a truly amazing experience, but it is tinged with a little sadness because it’s also the moment you realize she’s all grown up," he wrote on Instagram.

Nice Print also shared more photos of Alissa and dad Albert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Oct 20, 2019 at 12:17am PDT

Alissa comes from a clan that counts several icons in the entertainment industry as its members. She is the granddaughter of the late Amalia Fuentes, considered a pillar of Philippine cinema. Alissa and Paulus made it a point to pay Amalia a visit before jetting off to Canada for their wedding. Amalia, dubbed the Philippines' Elizabeth Taylor during her prime, died on October 5. The clan also includes the Muhlachs, another family of actors. – Rappler.com