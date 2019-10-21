LOOK: Alissa Martinez weds Paulus Reyes in Canada
MANILA, Philippines – Alissa Martinez, the daughter of actor Albert Martinez with late wife Leizl, married Paulus Reyes in an intimate ceremony in Canada over the weekend.
"Happiest day of my life," wrote Alissa on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Paulus taken by Nice Print Photography.
Dad Albert couldn't help but be emotional over the event. He walked Alissa down the aisle.
"Seeing my Alissa looking so happy and radiant is a truly amazing experience, but it is tinged with a little sadness because it’s also the moment you realize she’s all grown up," he wrote on Instagram.
Nice Print also shared more photos of Alissa and dad Albert.
Alissa comes from a clan that counts several icons in the entertainment industry as its members. She is the granddaughter of the late Amalia Fuentes, considered a pillar of Philippine cinema. Alissa and Paulus made it a point to pay Amalia a visit before jetting off to Canada for their wedding. Amalia, dubbed the Philippines' Elizabeth Taylor during her prime, died on October 5. The clan also includes the Muhlachs, another family of actors. – Rappler.com