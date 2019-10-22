MANILA, Philippines – Hale vocalist Champ Lui Pio and partner Claire Nery welcomed their first baby together over the weekend.

Champ shared a photo of his wife holding their newborn son, Caden, on Instagram on Saturday, October 19.

“10.10.19. The best day of my life. To my beautiful wife, thank you for being so strong,” he wrote in the caption. He ended it with the hashtags, #LuiPios, #ChampClaireCaden, and #CCC.



He also shared another photo of himself on Instagram, cuddling his swaddled "HaleBoy."

Champ's brother, Chino Lui Pio, also joined in on the celebration, sharing a photo with his baby nephew.

"Welcome to this beautiful world my little man! Summers will be spent with Uncle in Siargao," Chino wrote.

Champ and Claire first announced their pregnancy to the public early September 2019. – Rappler.com