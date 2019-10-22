MANILA, Philippines — Nice Print Photo released on Monday, October 21, the prenuptial photos of TV host Dianne Medina and actor Rodjun Cruz.

The photos were taken in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Dianne and Rodjun also shared the photos on their respective social media pages. Some of the photos showed beautiful carpets as background.

View this post on Instagram #RodtoForeverWithDianne Photo by @niceprintphoto Styled by @jeminicdao Travel Pre nup Arrangements by @travelspecialist Hair and Make up by Dianne Medina and @everbilenaofficial Trivia : my gown weighs 30 kgs A post shared by Dianne Medina (@dianne_medina) on Oct 21, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Dianne and Rodjun have been together for more than a decade. The couple got engaged back in 2017.

The two also made headlines – for less than happier reasons – when they joined President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to Japan in May. They accused of using taxpayers' money for the junket. Both denied the allegations, saying they paid for their own trip.— Rappler.com