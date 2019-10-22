MANILA, Philippines — The feud between the Barretto sisters Gretchen, Marjorie, and Claudine trended even more on social media after Marjorie spoke up during an interview with Karen Davila on TV Patrol. The siblings had clashed during the wake of their father Miguel.

Gretchen, who had long been estranged from her family visited her father's wake just as President Rodrigo Duterte dropped by to offer his condolences. It was reportedly in front of the President that the 3 siblings and a niece, Nicole, tradad barbs and even got physical. (TIMELINE: The Barretto family feud)

As of 10:07pm, Marjorie's name was the number one trending topic on Philippine Twitter.

Twitter user @amistraline wrote: "So since Marjorie Barretto came out on TV Patrol tonight, I have one question for you guys. “Do you believe her?”"

Twitter user @calinginjulius said: "Me watching TV Patrol while Marjorie spilling the 'alleged' tea."

Here are some more reactions from Filipinos on social media:

Simula palang ng away it's really obvious that Marjorie is telling the truth. I mean, the way Gretchen and Claudine attack her. Ang CHEAP! Napaka bitchy move! I DONT UNDERSTAND why andaming stupid na kumakampi sakanilang dalawa? They're obviously making a noise for THEMSELVES. — ✨ (@periwinkledt) October 22, 2019

Parang sincere si Marjorie sa statement nya?

Nakakaloka ang mga Barretto

Ano masasabi mo dito Gretch Barretto??? — majadiva (@itsmemajaD) October 22, 2019

Idk pero mas naniniwala ako kay Marjorie. Kasi si Gretchen super defensive sya sa mga post nya sa ig nagpopost ng video na hindi naman buo. Sya ung walang tigil manira samantalang si marjorie tahimik lang. — Kate Santiago (@KGhelMG) October 22, 2019

From the start naman marjorie and claudine talaga yung nag alaga sa parents nila. Gretchen had no part since kaaway din niya yung parents din niya. Si gretchen lang talaga yung laging may problema sa kanila panggulo — blackpink (@kkonwinnervv) October 22, 2019

Ramdam ko yung galit ni Marjorie Barretto. Punong-puno na talaga sya. Fan ako ni Claudine because of the late Rico Yan but I now stan Marjorie because she’s brave enough to admit na nagkamali din sya because of her karupokan sa pag-ibig. I understood her. — THE KAPAMILYA SOCIETY (@thekapamilyasoc) October 22, 2019

Bat ganun? Parang ang sincere at palaban ng statements ni Marjorie? Pero #TeamBea pa din ako — Sibley Rondon (@siibbles) October 22, 2019

—Rappler.com