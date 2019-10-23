MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto accused older sister Marjorie of taunting her during the wake of their late father, in the lead-up to a confrontation between herself and sisters Gretchen and Marjorie.

Claudine spoke to dzMM hours after Marjorie gave an exclusive interview aired over primetime news program TV Patrol. (TIMELINE: The Barretto family feud)

Claudine said that Marjorie got irritated when a reporter came to the wake, thinking it was Claudine and Gretchen who invited the said reporter.

Claudine said that Marjorie then tried provoking her by making remarks about her anxiety disorder, which she just laughed off. Things, however, took a turn for the worse when Marjorie started taunting her again. At that time, Claudine was seated with a friend, Tina Yan, the sister of the late Rico Yan, Claudine's ex-boyfriend.

"So napikon na siya kasi pinagtatawanan na lang namin. Tapos nakaupo ako noon and sabi niya, 'Ano lalaban ka? Lalaban ka?' So tumayo ako. Sabi ko, 'Oo, lalaban ako,'" Claudine said.

(She was pissed because we were just laughing it off. I was seated at that time and she said 'Will you fight back? You'll fight back?' So I stood up and said 'yes, I'll fight back.')

It was at that point that things got physical, according to Claudine with Marjorie.

"Dinuro niya ako sa ulo . . . Ayon na, sinampal ko siya talaga," she said. (She pointed at my head so I slapped her.)

The actress said that she merely did it because she did not want her children, who were at the wake, to think that Marjorie's actions were right.

Claudine also said that niece Julia Barretto said nasty words and attacked her. Julia said in an interview that she had nothing to do with the ongoing feud.

"It's your battle because you were the one who laid hands on the person you call 'mama.' It's painful," she said. Claudine and Julia, who is also an actress, were once close to each other.

Claudine said she initially wanted to keep quiet for the sake of Julia's career. But she decided to speak up after Marjorie's "tell all" interview.

Marjorie earlier confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte tried to make her and Gretchen reconcile. When Marjorie declined, Claudine reportedly said she was "unbelievable."

Claudine confirmed Marjorie's story and said she only said so because she felt Marjorie's behavior was disrespectful to the President.

Older sister Gretchen had also lashed out at Marjorie minutes after the TV Patrol interview. —Rappler.com