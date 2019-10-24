MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over for Philippine Airens after Korean actor Lee Seung-gi finally visited Manila for his first fan meeting on October 12, at the New Frontier Theater.

The Vagabond actor did not disappoint, giving fans a night filled with kilig, fun, laughter, and songs. Seung-gi really pulled out all the stops to make the Manila leg of his Asia fan meeting tour memorable.

A throwback to October 12, when Lee Seung-gi sang ‘Because You’re My Woman’ for his Filipino fans! pic.twitter.com/8Z2Iq5GJZH — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) October 24, 2019

After his opening song number, Seung-gi sat down with host Sam Oh to talk just about anything under the sun, from his dog Perro ("When I don't have food, Ppero doesn't like me a lot," the actor said in Korean), to his Little Forest stint and what it's like to work with children.

Calling the experience "unforgettable," Seung-gi said the show gave him the opportunity to meet and understand children on another level.

Aside from the variety show, the actor also talked about his latest drama, Vagabond. Seung-gi himself admitted he was impressed with how the first episode turned out. He also teased the fans, saying the drama's quality only gets better and that there's a lot to look forward to.

Seung-gi's dedication to his latest project was apparent in the way he talked about Vagabond that night. He shared that while it was important for him to do as much stunts as he could, there were still stuntmen who helped him in some scenes. He said the "trusting environment" in the set allowed him to pull off the great stunts featured in the drama.

He also gave his fans a sneak peek of what it's like to film an action Korean drama: one chase scene took two weeks to film, while another scene of him dropping down from a building took 4 hours.

What was surprising, perhaps, for longtime fans of Seung-gi was his confession that comedy is not easy for him.

"There is no such thing as easy acting for me. But for me, comedy is a little more difficult because you can't have a lot of rehearsals...in comedy. So you need that 'click' with the other actors as well, that's why I think it's a little bit more difficult for me," Seung-gi said through a translator.

After answering Sam Oh's questions, Seung-gi met his fans up close and personal for the second half of the fan meet. He cooked a special kimbap for one lucky fan, and played games with a few others.

Seung-gi was in high spirits that night, especially during the cooking segment when he made fun of the ingredients he had to work with for the special lunchbox.

"Even Gordon Ramsay couldn't make this!" Seung-gi said through the translator, eliciting laughter from the audience who all insisted that the actor make the lunchbox with no gloves and using just his bare hands. He still managed to put together a kimbap made with seaweed wrap, rice, cheese, quail eggs, and grapes.

One lucky fan got to taste the kimbap. "Masarap (Is it good)? You liar. Are you sure?" Seung-gi himself said as he teased his fan.

Some fans also got to play a relay game with Seung-gi, and the winners took home clothes the actor himself wore while filming Vagabond.

Towards the end of the fan meeting, Philippine Airens prepared a special fan project for Seung-gi. Seung-gi capped off the night with a couple of ballads and upbeat songs, turning the New Frontier Theater into one huge dance floor.

"The first memory is really just the perfect memory. I'm so happy that I was able to make it with my Filipino fans. Thank you," Seung-gi said in Korean.

