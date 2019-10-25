MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre denied reports that she's pregnant following speculations over her photo posted online that showed what to some seemed like a baby bump.

In an interview with reporters after the press conference for the upcoming show Your Moment on Monday, October 21, Nadine said she didn't even make any announcement in the first place.

“Parang ako naman, if hindi naman nanggaling sa akin, sana huwag nang paniwalaan, 'di ba (In my view, if it did not come fromme, no one should believe it, right)?" she said.

The photo, taken at the airport was posted by one of her official fan clubs on Instagram. Some commenters noted that her tummy seemed to be bigger than usual, fueling pregnancy speculations.

It was not the first time Nadine was rumored to be pregnant. Back in 2018, there were also speculations that she was pregnant which she and her boyfriend, actor and musician James Reid, made fun of in a now deleted Instagram video.

Your Moment judging stint

For the first time, Nadine will be part of a judging panel in the talent show Your Moment. Nadine, along with Billy Crawford and Boy Abunda are tasked to select the contestants in the two-in-one talent show, which will premiere on November 9.

At the press conference, Nadine said that it took her a while to get used to judging since it involves an emotional meter, where they based their scores on the contestant's performance.

"Honestly, napakahirap magjudge kasi lahat ng contestants magaling.... So at the end of the performance – kasi ako very emotional ako, and sabi mo nga since it's an emotional meter – parang after every performance, 'pag nakakatanggalan, parang ako, 'Oh my god, sana, sana hindi sila yung natanggal,'" she said.

(Honestly, it's so hard to judge because the contestants are all good.... So at the end of the performance – I'm really very emotional, and as you said, it's an emotional meter – it's like after every performance when someone is eliminated, I'm like, "Oh my god, I wish they weren't the ones eliminated.")

"Pero siyempre meron at meron darating na mas magaling sa kanila. So talagang survival of the fittest siya talaga (But of course, there will always be someone who is better. So it's really a survival of the fittest)," she added.

Your Moment is a two-in-one talent show looking for groups of singers and dancers. The show is a collaboration of ABS-CBN and Dutch powerhouse creator Fritz Productions, a production company that has done unscripted formats.

Aside from Filipino talent, the show will feature perfomers from other parts of the world.

Your Moment will be hosted by Lus Manzano and Vhong Navarro. — Alexa Villano/Rappler.com