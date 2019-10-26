MANILA, Philippines – Leader of K-pop boy band BIGBANG G-Dragon has returned to civilian life after finishing mandatory military service.

According to a Korea Herald report, G-Dragon announced his return to show business to the media and over 3,000 fans at the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, October 26.

"I want to thank all the fans who have been waiting for me," said G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong.

"Now, I'll do my best in my main business. I will return to my job and be faithful to my work," he added.

G-Dragon began his mandatory military service of 18 months in February 27, 2018, at Cheorwon, Ganwgwon Province. He served in the 3rd Infantry Division, called the “White Skull” or skeleton unit. Officials released him from Yongin instead, due to Cheorwon's African swine fever quarantine protocols.

Two other BIGBANG members, Taeyang and Daesung, are still on military service. Former member Seungri resigned from show business in March 2019 over prostitution claims.

Yang Hyun-suk, founder of BIGBANG's agency YG Entertainment, also resigned in June 2019. – Rappler.com

