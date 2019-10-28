MANILA, Philippines — Baron Geisler is going to be a dad soon. On Sunday, October 27, the actor confirmed that his wife Jamie Marie Evangelista is pregnant with their first child.

Baron said they are expecting a girl, making the announcement on his social media accounts.

"With a grateful heart, I introduce our lil' princess beanie, Talitha Cumi. Coming out in Feb 2020. Please help me pray for mommy and baby's health and safe delivery. I also appreciate any tips on parenting. God bless! Thank You Lord for this priceless blessing and answered prayer. Love you Jamie Marie!"

Baron married Jamie last September in a civil ceremony. They are set to have their church wedding in 2020.

The actor, who's been controversial in recent years, has said Jamie helped him become the person he is now. — Rappler.com