MANILA, Philippines — James Reid has starred in blockbuster movies, crafted and produced music, and is one half of a wildly popular love team. But when it comes to talk of fame, the multi-hyphenate is quick to brush it off.

"Of course. But I don't know, on a regular day, I don't think about that kind of thing," he said in an interview interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda on Monday, October 28. He was asked about fame – and his awareness over how big a celebrity he is.

"It's something that you just have to accept like in this country, people know who I am. Either that gets you and bothers you and you don't go out and don't do what you want to do or you accept it and walk across the street."

James still goes out with friends and familly to the mall without a disguise – because even if he does wear a diaguise, people still manage to know that it's him. He also said that he and girlfriend, actress and love team partner Nadine Lustre, watch movies together.

The actor said he's cool with taking photos in public even during his down time – as long as people ask nicely.

"It's fine with me as long as they ask properly...you just have to accept that it's really like that. And you can do the things that you want to do," he said. — Rappler.com