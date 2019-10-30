MANILA, Philippines – It's Halloween for sure, your favorite celebrity kids (and their doting parents) did not disappoint in the costume department. Here are a few that caught our attention:

Zia Dantes wore two costumes. For a school party, she had her face painted and came as a clown.

In a photo posted by Dingdong Dantes, Zia dressed up as the Queen of Hearts.

Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal decided to throw an advance birthday for their daughter Carmen. Carmen dressed up as a pumpkin while Lucia was a witch.

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano's son Primo came as Woody during a school party. Lucia was also there.

Camille Prats' kids Nala and Nolan dressed up as Princess Anna and Woody.

Andi Manzano and GP Reyes' daughter Olivia was dressed as Princess Elsa.

Their other daughter, Amelia, came as Snow White.

Chesca and Doug Kramer's kids also had some fun.

— Rappler.com