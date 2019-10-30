MANILA, Philippines – US make-up artist and Youtube vlogger Jeffree Star reacted to local beauty vlogger Michelle Dy’s new line of make-up brushes and makeup sponges on Tuesday, October 29, after a Twitter user asked Star to give an "honest review" on Dy's new "Basics" line.

“I don’t have time to review trash on my channel!” Star Tweeted.

I don’t have time to review trash on my channel! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 29, 2019

An hour after Star's Tweet, Dy tweeted, "I'm good luv, enjoy," to which Twitter users assumed was a response to Star's slam.

I’m good luv, enjoy — Michelle Dy (@michelle_dy) October 29, 2019

The two online personalities are no stranger to shade – their beef with one another began in 2018 when Star publicly accused an "unnamed make-up artist" on Snapchat for allegedly bootlegging his Jeffree Star Approved series, which he said is copyrighted in the US. Dy has her own Youtube series entitled MD Approved.

After the call-out, Dy apologized online and admitted that her series was "inspired" by Star's. – Rappler.com