MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann and her boyfriend, surfer Philmar Alipayo, had their daughter Lilo baptized in a ceremony held in a church in Siargao.

Andi and those present at the baptism such as surfer Luke Landrigan and Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez posted some of the photos on Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 30.

Ellie, her 7-year-old daughter with Jake Ejercito was also present.

Andi and Philmar welcomed the birth of Lilo last July 23.

The actress, who is currently based in Siargao and travels to Manila for showbiz projects, constantly documents her life as a mom to Lilo and Ellie through Instagram. – Rappler.com