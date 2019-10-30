MANILA, Philippines – Super Junior is coming back to Manila!

The "Kings of Hallyu" are set to return for Super Show 8 on December 15, 2019, at the Mall of Asia Area, according to PULP Live World.

The boys last came to Manila in 2018 for Super Show 7. The last time they were here, however, they were incomplete – two of their members then were still serving in the military.

Super Junior holds the distinction of being the first K-pop group to hold a concert in the Philippines back in 2010. The second was in 2013 for Super Show 5, which gathered around 10,000 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com