MANILA, Philippines — James Reid said that he was not interested working with Julia Barretto in any project to avoid issues.

The actor and musician made this confirmation during part two of his interview on Tonight With Boy Abunda, Tuesday, October 29 during a game called "Games Reid" or "Games Over Reid." "Games Over Reid" means no, while "Games Reid" means yes.

"There's too much noise when it comes to fans and stuff," he said.

"I have no problem with her. It's just too much noise. Let's make life easy."

But James said that he's open to working with other leading ladies such as Yassi Pressman, Janella Salvador, Kathryn Bernardo, and Liza Soberano.

In 2015, James was linked to Julia when it was reported that they went out on a coffee date. James denied that they went out.

The same year, a fan named Inah caused some stir on social media, accusing James of being a snob after the actor turned him down for a photo opportunity. Inah also claimed that he saw James and Julia flirting with each other in a bar.

Working with Momoland's Nancy

In the same interview, James talked about working with Nancy McDonie of Momoland in the upcoming show Soulmate. The announcement was made last October 4 and will be directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who worked with James in n The Wings of Love and Till I Met You.

"It will be the first of its kind for the Philippines. We will be shooting here and also in Seoul," James said of the project.

James said he has yet to get to know Nancy but shared that she is also excited about the project they'll be doing.

When Boy asked about his request not to give any name to his tandem with Nancy, James shared:

"That's so old, it's such an old formula, trying to tie them together to get people to watch the show.

"I mean, it's already like 2019, people should let artists work together for the sake of working."

It was in a tweet when James wrote"I’m honoured to be part of the new project ‘Soulmate’ on ABSCBN but please guys, no love team names I’ve already got one #jadine."

I’m honoured to be part of the new project ‘Soulmate’ on ABSCBN but please guys, no love team names I’ve already got one #jadine — James Reid (@tellemjaye) October 4, 2019

— Rappler.com