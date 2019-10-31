MANILA, Philippines – Filipina makeup vlogger Michelle Dy clapped back at American makeup mogul and Youtube sensation Jeffree Star after the latter's comment on Dy's line of makeup sponges and brushes on Wednesday, October 30. (READ: Jeffree Star on Michelle Dy's makeup brush line: 'Trash')

Call me trash all you want, but not the products which not just i, but a lot of people worked hard for. If it didnt pass your standards, I cannot do anything about that. But one thing is for sure, I worked hard, poured my heart and 100% into it and I am proud of it. — Michelle Dy (@michelle_dy) October 30, 2019

Dy's response came a day after Star answered a Twitter user's request to do an "honest review" on Dy's new "Basics" line. He said he had no time to "review trash." – Rappler.com