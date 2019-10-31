MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre turned 26 on Thursday, October 31, and to celebrate her special day, photographer Dookie Ducay posted photos from a photo shoot with the actress.

In one photo, Nadine was topless with her arms covering her upper body.

"To the woman who continues to break the stereotype of being a Filipina leading woman. To the woman who embraced the skin she is in so every other morena can love her color too. To the woman whose ideals are progressive enough to always put the female on a pedestal. Happy birthday," Dookie said.

Nadine is busy with the talent show Your Moment, where she is one of the judges. The show is set to premiere on November 9.— Rappler.com